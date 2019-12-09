Guwahati-based journalist Naresh Mitra passes away

GUWAHATI: Guwahati-based journalist Naresh Mitra who was working with The Times of India here, passed away at a city hospital early Monday morning. He is survived by his wife and a minor daughter.

Mitra who has carved a niche for himself as a journalist with special interest in issues related to conservation of wildlife and environment, was found injured on a secluded street in the city last month while he was on way home from his office at around 10.30 pm.

He was found with severe head injury at area in the heart of the city under Bhangagarh police station of the city on the night of November 22 last.

He was later brought to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by some unidentified persons.

Family members later shifted him to the Nemcare hospital the same night. Initially he was in senses and spoke to the attending persons, but he slowly went unconscious while on the hospital bed.

Though it apparently looked like case of road accident, the doctors at the hospital who operated upon him had told family members that injuries were similar to that of assault—raising suspicion about the whole incident.

He was put under ventilation since then till he was declared dead early Monday morning.