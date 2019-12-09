Sporadic protests against CAB hits Shillong areas

SHILLONG: The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) saw agitations in certain pockets of Shillong town which caught the district administration and the general public off-guard on Monday.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) held protests in Additional Secretariat, Motphran. The taxis that usually take passengers from Motphran to other areas were blocked for some time as the leaders of CoMSO spoke. The cars were back in action after the meeting ended.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in the evening burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaiaw near Dinam Hall. Shouts of protests against the CAB and against Modi and Shah filled the air.