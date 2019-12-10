KSU to deal with influx in its own way

SHILLONG: The president of Khasi Students Union (KSU), Lambokstarwell Marngar, on Monday said the union will come out with its own strategies to deal with illegal immigrants.

Addressing a press conference here, he asserted that even if the CAB is passed and implemented, the KSU will continue to oppose and reject it.

“The union will come up with its own strategies to counter illegal influx. But we will not be able to divulge details. We have already instructed our units accordingly”, he said.

He added that the KSU will ensure that the bandh called by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) from 5 am to 4 pm on Tuesday is successful.

Commenting on Governor Tathagata Roy’s statement of support to the CAB, he said that the governor should have been neutral and called him BJP’s youngest child.

“He is not fit to be in the state if he does not empathise with the sentiments of the people of the state. He is merely speaking what the BJP high command asks him to”, he said.

Asked if they would demand his resignation, Marngar said that it is up to the wisdom of the state government as it is not blind to his actions.

Entry-exit point

Marngar lamented that till date the entry and exit points have not seen the light of day while the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act has been there since 2016.

It may be mentioned there is a provision to set up entry and exit points as per the act.

He said that setting up the entry and exit points is very important as it would be meaningless if persons come to the state and then register without being checked at the point of entry.

“People should be checked at the gate before entering our state. What if he does not register and takes refuge somewhere else? Even if he registers online, the receipt should be shown at the check gate (entry and exit point)”, Marngar said.

He said even the notification to constitute the District Task Force took a long time. “Whom do we blame? Why is it still lying in the secretariat? There is no seriousness on the part of the government to address the issue of influx.

Upcoming programmes

The president also informed that the union will hold its general executive council on January 11, 2020 which will discuss a number of issues.

On the other hand, a new life size statue of Jaintia freedom fighter, U Kiang Nangbah, will be unveiled on December 30.