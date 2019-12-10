Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

M’laya hand 9-wicket defeat to Mizoram

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Mizoram in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy plate group match in Tezpur, Assam on Sunday.
Resuming their second innings on 132/6, Mizoram were bowled out for 159 in 72.5 overs to give them a lead of 29 runs. Mizoram had been dismissed for 137 in their first innings to which Meghalaya had responded with 267.
Needing just 30 to win, Meghalaya made 33/1 in 5.4 overs to wrap up the victory with Kush Agarwal hitting 14 before being dismissed. Joydeepan Deb (13 not out) and Aman Kumar (6 not out) finished off the required runs.

You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!