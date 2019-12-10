M’laya hand 9-wicket defeat to Mizoram

SHILLONG: Meghalaya cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Mizoram in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy plate group match in Tezpur, Assam on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings on 132/6, Mizoram were bowled out for 159 in 72.5 overs to give them a lead of 29 runs. Mizoram had been dismissed for 137 in their first innings to which Meghalaya had responded with 267.

Needing just 30 to win, Meghalaya made 33/1 in 5.4 overs to wrap up the victory with Kush Agarwal hitting 14 before being dismissed. Joydeepan Deb (13 not out) and Aman Kumar (6 not out) finished off the required runs.