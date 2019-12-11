Protests against CAB, Agatha gain ground in GH

TURA: Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is gaining ground in Garo Hills ahead of the centre’s move to table the contentious bill in the Rajya Sabha.

In Tura, Combined organizations from Garo Hills comprising of the GSU (Tengsak), FKJGP, AYWO and ADE held a vehicle rally through the main thoroughfares of Tura Town on Wednesday, in protest against the Modi Government’s forced move to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), while at the same time condemning the support lent to it in the Lok Sabha by Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma. During the rally, the protestors shouted slogans against the Modi Government and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma while the cavalcade moved through the town.

Meanwhile, the GSU from East Garo Hills has also announced the observation of ‘Black Flag Day’ in the entire district on December 12. The date coincides with the observation of the Death Anniversary of Garo freedom fighter, Togan Nengminja, during which Tura MP Agatha K Sangma was to attend as the Chief Guest.

According to a release issued here, the Black Flag Day is being held to condemn the support given by the Tura MP to the CAB in the Lok Sabha.

“It is inappropriate that Agatha should be the Chief Guest when the observation is being made to honour a true Garo freedom fighter. She has betrayed not only the Garo people but the state and the whole of the North East,” the release stated.

The release while claiming that Agatha took the decision to support the CAB without the consent of the NPP National President added that she had no right to do so.

Earlier on Tuesday night, members of the youth Congress along with supporting Garo groups also burnt the effigy of the Tura MP in front of the NPP office in Tura.