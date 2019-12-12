Curfew-bound Guwahati tense, high security in Brahmaputra Valley

GUWAHATI: Security measures have been geared up several notches all over Brahmaputra Valley in Assam through deployment of additional companies of paramilitary forces while Army have been kept on standby in several places after miscreants resorted to violence, vandalism and burning of vehicles in Guwahati city on Wednesday evening forcing the administration to clamp curfew.

Meanwhile, Guwahati City Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar have called upon city residents to remain inside their home during the curfew hours to enable administration to prevent miscreants from defacing and destroying property of the city.

Senior police officer, G P Singh who has been on deputation on a Central government assignment, has been sent back to Assam in view of the raging protests against CAB that was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.

Three senior police officials have been put in charge of three police districts under Guwahati City Police Commissionerate by the newly-appointed DGP, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. ADG L R Bishnoi has been put in charge of West Guwahati Police district, ADG S N Singh has been assigned to East Guwahati Police district and IGP, A P Tiwari has been put in charge of Middle Guwahati Police District.

Meanwhile, situation has remained tense in Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Tinsukia districts of Assam while people have gathered to take out a protest rally in Nagaon. Prominent artistes and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have called for a rally at Larasil playground in Guwahati.