ILP resolution should be sent to Centre: KSU

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) central executive council (CEC) in street meetings held in Mawlai Nongkwar and Nongmensong demanded that the state government should send a resolution demanding Inner Line Permit (ILP) from the Centre.

In a statement issued here, general secretary of KSU, Donald Thabah said the Manipur government had a sent a resolution demanding ILP in Manipur thrice but the then central government rejected.

“But Manipur’s hard work bore fruit and it is fulfilled presently when the Union Government included Manipur in the ILP list”, he said.

He said that the agitation for ILP is nothing new but the demand has been there since 30 years.

Thabah said that the KSU observed that the government led by Conrad Sangma should immediately send a resolution to demand ILP from the Centre.