‘Jake Gyllenhaal very studied’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson says actor Jake Gyllenhaal is very studied and works well on what he wants to do and how he wants to do. ‘He is very studied and he works on what he wants to and how he wants to do. So, when he shows up, he has a plan and that’s always good cause it gives you something to play off on and keeps you on the toes too,’ Jackson said. Jackson worked with Gyllenhaal on Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame”, and brought back Tom Holland as Spider-Man on the big screen. Gyllenhaal entered the franchise with the role of Mysterio. The film will air in India on &flix on December 12. Talking about working on Holland, Jackson said: “I was chuffed watching Tom work. He has such a great level of energy. He has a knowledge of this character and he brings something that Spider-Man really needs – the youthful exuberance. (IANS)