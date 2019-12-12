SC Ex-judge likely to inquire into encounter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is considering appointing a former judge of the apex court for inquiry into the encounter killings of the four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of a veterinarian in Telangana.

“We are conscious of the fact that the Telangana High Court had taken note of it,” a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde said, adding that the top court only wants that a Delhi-based former apex court judge should hold inquiry into the case.

“We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into it,” said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.

The judge, who would inquire into the incident, would sit in Delhi, it said. The bench said it requested a former apex court judge to inquire into the incident, but he declined it. (PTI)