Bayern too strong for Spurs in CL

Berlin: Bayern Munich completed the UEFA Champions League group stage with a perfect record, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to clinch their sixth win in as many games and finish at the top of Group B.

Goals from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho were enough to see off Spurs, for whom Ryan Sessegnon scored what turned out to be a consolation goal on Wednesday evening, reported Xinhua news agency. Bayern looked to seize control from the start, but it was Spurs who had the first chance of the game as Sessegnon tested Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the third minute.

It was a wake-up call for the hosts, as efforts from Benjamin Pavard and Thiago Alcantara forced Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga into action twice, before Serge Gnabry squared to Coman, who made no mistake to slot home from close range in the 14th minute.

It was Thomas Muller who put Bayern back into the lead just before the break, slotting home a rebound which ricocheted off the left-hand post from close range to make it 2-1.

After the restart, in the 65th minute Coutinho curled the ball into the top right corner to seal the points. (IANS)