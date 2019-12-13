CM, Tynsong caught in Assam protests

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, his deputy Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar went to Delhi on Thursday after they were delayed for hours due to anti-CAB protests in Guwahati.

The VIP convoy was stuck in Guwahati for a long time. Some reports said Tynsong’s car was stoned on the way to the Guwahati airport and one of his security personnel was injured. But the state police denied the reports by saying that these were rumours.

The trio had to halt at Radisson Blue in the city, which has been witnessing violent protests against the CAB. Firing was reported from near the hotel. Finally, the delegation managed to reach airport late in the evening and left for Delhi at 6 pm. The delegation will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Shah may cancel his scheduled visit to Shillong on Sunday in view of the protests, sources said. He is scheduled to attend the passing out parade of the 46th batch of the police at the North East Police Academy.