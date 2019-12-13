India U-17 women face Sweden in lung opener

Mumbai: Swede Thomas Dennerby will make his debut as India U-17 women’s football team head coach when the hosts take on Sweden in the opening match of the three-nation international tournament here on Friday.

This will be the first international tournament to be held in India at the U-17 level for women and it’s being held as a part of preparations for next year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in the country. The tournament is being held under UEFA Assist in collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation.

UEFA Assist is an international programme of the European football governing body that addresses the needs of national associations and confederations outside that continent.

Dennerby said he was happy with the preparations and progress of the players since he took charge of the team.

“This will be the first match-experience against another country for the team since my arrival. I am hoping to see that the players can produce on the pitch the things that we have been working on in training such as formation, movement etc.,” he said ahead of the match. (PTI)