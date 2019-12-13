Two BSF companies to assist state police

SHILLONG: The Centre has rushed in two companies of BSF to help the police in maintaining law and order.

A senior police official said considering lack of sufficient strength of police personnel to deal with the current situation, the Centre has agreed to release two companies of BSF.

There was thin police deployment in the city on Thursday due to manpower shortage.

According to police, five companies of Meghalaya police were earlier sent to Jharkhand for election duty. Besides the SF-10 personnel are camping in Garo Hills after the BSF were withdrawn for duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is limited CRPF personnel in the city to assist the police.