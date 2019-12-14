Manchester United, Arsenal shine in Europa League

Paris: Teenager Mason Greenwood again grabbed his chances for Manchester United, scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Earlier, Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege on Thursday and also make sure of a place in the last 32 as Group F winners.

With Wolves, who crushed Besiktas 4-0, also advancing, English clubs ended with a full house in Europe with the three Europa League entries following the Premier League’s four Champions League teams into the knockout rounds. Spanish clubs also completed a full set when Getafe joined already-qualified Sevilla and Espanyol by scoring three times in the last 14 minutes to beat Krasnodar 3-0 in a showdown for second place in Group C. However, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach and Italian power Lazio made surprising exits.

At Old Trafford, in a battle for top spot in Group L, Alkmaar matched a youthful United side until the 53rd minute when veteran Ashley Young smashed the home team ahead. Greenwood pounced on a loose ball to snap the second into the corner of the net. After Greenwood was fouled, Juan Mata converted a penalty. Then the Spaniard set up Greenwood for another crisp low left-footer inside the post. (AFP)