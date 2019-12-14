Pressure groups to escort MLAs to Assembly

Demand for spl session on ILP

SHILLONG: Four social organisations have demanded for a special Assembly session and issued a deadline of December 19 failing which the members of the organisations will escort the MLAs to attend the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, president of Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), Wellbirth Rani said the decision was made by FKJGP, Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Ri-Bhoi Youth Front (RBYF) and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) in a meeting.

He said, “We have decided to give time to the government to hold a special session till December 19 to pass a resolution in the Assembly to implement ILP. If the government fails to do so then the members of the four organisations will land at the doors of the MLAs and escort them to the Assembly”.

He thanked the public for the support they have shown for coming out in support of their demand to implement ILP but said the members of the four organisations will definitely escort the MLAs to the Assembly.

On the other hand, Rani said the show of power between the governor and the state government should stop and the governor should give his assent to the ordinance on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar questioned the state government’s late reaction on complete exemption since President Ram Nath Kovind has already given his assent to the CAB.

With the bill now becoming an Act, he said the Assembly has to adopt a resolution to demand ILP in the state and send it to the Centre.

He added that the organisations will boycott any programmes of the ministers and “chase them away”.

When asked about the need for Residents Act and the ILP, Rani said there is a need to have layers of laws in the state to ensure that protective mechanism against influx is strong.

“ILP is needed but we have not dropped the demand to give assent to the MRSSA. One will supplement the other”, he said.

He went on to say that it is the calculative move of the BJP to rouse the sentiments of the people as done in Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was abrogated before the Eid festivity and currently the BJP passed the CAB just weeks before Christmas celebration.