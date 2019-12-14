Raj Bhavan entrance turns into battlefield

Clash of police & protestors leave several injured

SHILLONG: In a first, the entrance to Raj Bhavan turned into a battlefield with anti-CAB protestors clashing with the police on Friday.

The police used teargas to disperse the crowd and in the melee, several persons were injured.

The peaceful protest march took an ugly turn when the protestors clashed with the police outside the Raj Bhavan in which 63 people, including five police personnel were injured.



The march turned chaotic when some protestors started pelting stones at the security personnel deputed at the gate of the Raj Bhavan and few others tried to push through the security cordon towards the gate.

Gabriel K. Iangrai, Assistant Inspector General of Police, confirmed that apart from Shillong Civil Hospital, three injured persons were taken to Bethany Hospital while five were shifted to Nazareth Hospital.

The police official said out of 63 persons injured, the condition of 5 persons is serious but out of danger.

Iangrai denied the allegation that the police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and said that many were injured in the stampede.

Earlier, thousands marched towards Raj Bhavan demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit and asking the governor to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act ordinance.

The peaceful march which started from Motphran saw a huge participation of people of various localities.

As the protestors marched, people joined in demanding ILP and opposing CAB.

On reaching outside the Governor’s House, the protestors started shouting slogans opposing CAB and leaders took turns to address the gathering.

What followed next was a mild baton charge and the use of tear gas shells which compelled the crowd to run.

Shoes were seen piled up on the road following the incident.

Leaders from the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) tried to control the crowd and with help of the police personnel who maintained clam, the situation was brought under control.

Earlier, a vehicle was set ablaze near the BSNL office and fire tenders rushed in to douse the flames.

After the brief scuffle, protest continued till late in the evening.

The protestors who were later shifted to State Central Library left for their respective homes only at 11 pm.

Earlier, the gathering at Motphran demanded the implementation of ILP and criticised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his sister Agatha Sangma.

People marched from Mawlai, Malki and other places to converge at Motphran. Even some senior citizens, one of them with a staff in hand, also joined the protestors who consisted of youth, middle aged men and women.

As the protestors from Malki made their way to Motphran, a group of women were heard talking, “If we don’t take a stand now, then when?” The protestors were also cheered by a small group of people from Arunachal Pradesh who stood near Anjalee Petrol Pump road and shouted anti-CAA slogans.

After a short meeting in Motphran, the protestors made their way to Raj Bhavan. Sloganeering continued while security forces barricaded Harijan Colony and road to Police Bazaar and the protestors had to walk from Butcher road.

The road to secretariat was blocked by the police personnel and hence the protestors led by CoMSO leaders made their way to Raj Bhavan from the Additional Secretariat road.