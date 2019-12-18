AASU warns against design to divide anti-CAA agitation







GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has warned the BJP-led government in Assam against its attempts to create divisions among the various organisations and people from all walks of life who are spontaneously participating in the mass agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

General Secretary of the AASU, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam were hatching a design to weaken the mass agitation against the CAA through various means including creating division among the people.

The AASU leader smelt rat in Assam government’s announcement of Tuesday to provide one-time grant of Rs 50,000 each to artistes and technicians in the state saying that the government was alarmed at mass participation by the state artistes in the anti-CAA agitation.

The chief minister Sarbanada Sonowal has directed heads of various government departments in Assam to fill up total 55,000 vacant posts in various departments immediately.

The AASU leader said the timing of the order issued by the CM was significant given the mass participation by the youths in the anti-CAA movement. The AASU leader said the state government which had been unable to pay remuneration of Rs 1000 each to the midday meal cooks in the state, had announced plan to fill up 55,000 vacant posts at this juncture.

State’s Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that investigating agencies had found evidence of opposition Congress’ involvement in triggering violence in Guwahati on December 11 taking advantage of the spontaneous reaction of people against the CAB.

The minister stated that state intelligence agencies had gathered evidence of the design to set the state’s secretariat building on fire during the anti-CAB agitation on December 11 last. He blamed an unnamed educationist working in a Central government institution for instigating a section to set the state secretariat on fire.

