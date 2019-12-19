Developed By: iNFOTYKE

2 cops escorting polio workers killed by gunmen

By Agencies

Peshawar: Two policemen escorting a team of polio workers were killed by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.
The KP province has launched an anti-polio drive from December 16. According to police, unidentified gunmen shot dead two policemen while they were escorting a team of polio workers in Dir district of the province.
The assailants managed to flee from the scene after the incident, they said, adding that a search is on to nab them. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic. (PTI)

