2 cops escorting polio workers killed by gunmen

Peshawar: Two policemen escorting a team of polio workers were killed by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The KP province has launched an anti-polio drive from December 16. According to police, unidentified gunmen shot dead two policemen while they were escorting a team of polio workers in Dir district of the province.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after the incident, they said, adding that a search is on to nab them. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic. (PTI)