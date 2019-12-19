GSMC chief terms internet shutdown gag on freedom of speech 

TURA: Chairman of the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), Nikman Ch Marak on Thursday termed the shutting down of internet services in the state as an infringement of freedom of speech and expression of the people and added that it was no different from the state of emergency declared by Indian Prime Minister, Late Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Nikman said that the situation in the state was contrary to PM Modi’s declaration of the country as ‘Digital India’ where internet services has become the most essential means of communication for people.

“Putting such a media gag on the people by the government is to divert the people from the much talked about CAA. Various organizations are demonstrating against the Act in a democratic way and the situation is by and large peaceful. So there is no point in shutting down internet services in Garo Hills,” Nikman said.

Nikman also said that Tura MP Agatha K Sangma’s promise to oppose the CAB in her election campaign and her wholehearted support to the bill in the Parliament session was condemnable by one and all.

“Since her contradictory speeches both in the election rally and in Parliament had gone viral, the abrupt suspension of internet services is nothing but an attempt to stop further spreading of her controversial speeches through mass media,” Nikman alleged.

Nikman also wondered what exactly the stand of the NPP is on the CAB, as while state party President, Dr W R Kharluki and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong have refused to accept the CAA, the Tura MP on the other hand, had voted in favour of the CAA.