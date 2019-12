In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, meets with representatives of the aircraft carrier unit and the manufacturer at a naval port in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province on Tuesday. Xi attended the commissioning of China‚ first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscoring the country’s rise as a regional naval power at a time of tensions with the U.S. and others over trade, Taiwan and the South China Sea. (PTI)