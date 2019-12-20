Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Assembly resolution on ILP is not a victory: CoMSO

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Chairman of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) Robert Kharjahrin said the organisation had not taken the State Assembly resolution for introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) as a victory as the Centre was yet to act positively on it.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharjahrin said, “The resolution passed by the Assembly was a delighted one but we will continue to press the central government to introduce ILP in Meghalaya.”

He urged MPs from the state follow up on the ILP resolution.

