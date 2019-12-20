CAA will not affect Assam’s demography, assures Sonowal

Clause 6 panel to submit recommendations to Centre in a month’s time: CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people of Assam not to be swayed by “any misinformation” in regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act, assuring that the legislation will not affect the state’s demography as only a minimal number of “persecuted minorities living in Assam for decades” will be eligible for applying for citizenship under CAA.

“I appeal to everyone not to give any indulgence to unholy elements spreading misinformation and making factually wrong statements in regard to the number of persecuted minorities eligible for applying for citizenship under CAA. The principle line is that only a minimal number of religiously persecuted minorities (from three countries) residing in the state for decades will be eligible for applying for citizenship under CAA. Not a single person residing in Bangladesh, as on date, will be eligible for the same,” Sonowal said, addressing reporters here on Friday.

Allaying all possible apprehensions in the wake of spread of misinformation about the Act targeting a particular community, he said that “no Indian Muslim should be concerned about their protection in Assam.”

A delegation of BJP MLAs had met the chief minister on Thursday with an appeal to publicly clarify the state government’s stand on CAA and how and what safeguards for indigenous groups would be ensured in the wake of the legislation.

“The list of applicants for citizenship under CAA will be made public later and will corroborate what I have stated today. Let me assure you that the legislation will not have any effect on the state’s demography and inflated figures (of people eligible for citizenship application) such as 1 crore and 1.5 crore can never be acceptable,” he said.

“We all have a responsibility to maintain peace in the state. From the government’s side, we will take strong measures against elements inciting violence and unrest in the state recently based on the recommendations of the special investigation team (SIT),” Sonowal warned.

Urging people to bestow faith on the government, the chief minister said, “As a son of the soil, I say with all earnestness that Assam will always remain for its people. Language, land, culture, identity, land rights of the Assamese people will always be protected. This government is working towards this end and so please have faith on us. Till I am the chief minister, the Assamese community will always be protected.”

Asked why Clause 6 (Assam Accord) was not implemented before bringing CAA, Sonowal, while evading a direct response, said, “Clause 6 would ensure Constitutional safeguards in regard to land, language, culture and identity of people of Assam for which a 14-member expert committee was making progress. I have recently discussed with the committee members and the panel will submit its recommendations before the Centre within one month.”

Regarding support for the kin of the deceased, the chief minister said the state government would take requisite measures once the recommendations were made by the special investigation team.

Appealing the leaders of the anti-CAA agitation to work together for peace and development in the state, he said, “We respect the democratic agitation and will work for a solution through discussions with the leadership of the protesting organisations.”