NGOs clash in city

SHILLONG: A skirmish between a group of KSU- FKJGP- HNYF and RBYF on one side and the CoMSO took place on the State Central Library premises on Thursday when they assembled to await the passage of the resolution on ILP.

Sources said that the skirmish took place over the volume of the PA system.

As per CoMSO leader Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, six people, including two women were injured in the incident and even his vehicle was damaged.

CoMSO leaders said they are yet to get details of the incident while KSU members said that they are not aware of the matter.

Sources said the tiff between the groups did not subside and the fight continued on the Shillong Club premises till around 9 pm resulting in injury to a senior politician.