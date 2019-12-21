Congress approached MDA partner to form govt

SHILLONG: The United Progressive Front (UPF), a constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, has revealed that it was approached by the Congress with the idea of forming a new government in the state.

State Planning Board chairman and member of the UPF, Lambor Malngiang on Friday said that the group was approached by the Congress but they rejected the idea.

The UPF consists of four PDF MLAs, Saleng Sangma of the NCP and Lambor Malngiang (Independent).

“They have approached us but we refused their offer as we believe that we should work for the interest of the people at this juncture,” Malngiang told reporters.

He also said the UPF will not accept such offers as there is no question of toppling the government.

“Why should we topple the government when this government is trying its best to perform and safeguard the interest of the people”, he said.

Terming the move of the Congress to table a no-confidence motion in the Assembly as wrong, he said though the Congress has every right to move the no-confidence motion, this was not the right time as the state was in turmoil.

“What would have happened to the resolution on ILP if the government had collapsed in the Assembly,” he said.