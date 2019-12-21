Javadekar to look into Marten hazard

SHILLONG: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is looking into the matter of toxic air emanating from Marten, the city’s dump yard, in Mawlai.

In a response to the letter from Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie, the minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, “I am having the matter looked into.” Sawkmie sought Javadekar’s intervention in checking the toxic air at Marten.

Earlier, Sawkmie expressed concern over the environmental hazard caused by the dump yard that is affecting the people living in the nearby localities as several requests to the state government and the Urban Affairs Department on the matter had fallen on deaf ears.

Sawkmie also pointed out that all toxic wastes from Marten flow into the Umiam lake during the rainy season. The health of the lake is also affected due to siltation and accumulation of plastic waste.