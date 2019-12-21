Minister inaugurates Kalipai bridge

SHILLONG: Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Friday, inaugurated the bridge over river Kalipai at Rymbai Iapmala Suchen Road in East Jaintia Hills.

Shylla said that the bridge will benefit the people of the area and ease transport problems. It will also accelerate developmental activities in the areas, he added. Shylla acknowledged the vision and hardwork of the ex-MLAs, Nehlang Lyngdoh and Justin Dkhar, and also thanked the land owners who contributed their land for the construction of the bridge.