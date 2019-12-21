No arrear before Christmas

SHILLONG: Compared to the past two installments which were released to the government employees before Christmas, the state government is unable to release the last part of the pending arrear under the fifth pay commission recommendations.

Sources said that the financial crunch is cited as the reason.

According to a government official, the finance department as usual will only release the advance pay for December and not arrear.

Moreover, no decision has been taken regarding the release of DA which will involve Rs 28 crore.

After the implementation of the recommendations of the fifth pay commission, the commitment of the government was to release the pending arrears in three installments.

While 40 per cent of the pending arrears were released before Christmas in 2017, 30 per cent was released in December 2018 and the remaining 30 per cent (totalling Rs 177 crore) was supposed to be released before Christmas.

The government may release the 30 per cent arrear in March next year.

The finance department, however, recently released Rs 238 crore for SSA teachers.