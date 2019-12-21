Plea to clear air over ‘charges’ against Bru camp inmates  

GUWAHATI: Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) has urged the Tripura North district administration to convene a “peace meeting” at Gachirampara to “re-establish the bond of friendship” between people from the non-tribal community and displaced Brus staying at relief camps in the district.

In a letter to the district magistrate, Dharmanagar, Tripura North, the forum stated that the peace meeting was needed to clear “the misunderstanding in view of the allegations made by a section from the non-tribal community against displaced Bru/Reang camp inmates following minor incidents during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.”

“There were some minor incidents between tribal and non-tribal people in some places in Tripura in connection with the democratic protest against the Act by social organisations and political parties. However, concocted allegations have been made against the displaced Brus over the damage caused to houses, ransacking of shops belonging to non-tribals at Anandabazar besides clashes at Kanchanpur during the protest,” the forum stated in the letter.

“As far as our knowledge is concerned, Bru camp inmates were neither involved in the protest nor in the incident. Therefore, we feel a face-to-face clarification during a peace meeting with our brothers from the non-tribal community in the presence of district administration officials, is imperative. Otherwise, the antagonism towards the displaced Brus will remain unresolved and may lead to untoward incidents in future,” it added.