Shillong Lajong win Meghalaya State League 2019

Shillong: Shillong Lajong capped off a fantastic end to 2019 by being crowned champions of the second edition of the Meghalaya State League by winning the final over arch rivals Rangdajied United 3-0 on penalties after extra time ended goalless at the Teilang Phawa Stadium in Khliehriat on Saturday.

The close nature of the title match was fitting for a tournament that has provided plenty of entertainment since it began on November 27.

Rangdajied’s Stephanson Pale was named man-of-the-match for his solid performance during the games but Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu was the hero in the penalty shootout after keeping out two spot kicks.

Regulation time saw plenty of chances for both sides and the 8,000-strong crowd were eager to see a goal but Rangdajied were excellent in defence, while their forwards were a little reluctant to take shots. Lajong’s forwards were not so reticent but could not find the mark. Twenty minutes of tense extra time failed to separate the sides but it was Lajong who could celebrate joyously after Naorem Mahesh Singh found the back of the net with the last penalty. As champions Lajong were awarded Rs 5 lakh, with Rs 3 lakh going to the runners-up. Shillong Lajong ended the tournament on a high as they were undefeated and scored a total of 50 goals and conceded 4 from 8 games played and Phrangki Buam is the top scorer with 14 goals. The Shillong Lajong youngsters had an incredible year as they won the U-18 Shillong Premier League, Shillong Premier League Super Division and Meghalaya State League 2019. With this form Reds are well placed to reinstate their authority into the Indian football scenario once again.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh was the chief guest and Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla was guest of honour. They distributed the medals, cheques and winners’ trophy.

This was the 50th match of the MSL, which has been played in four venues across the state and involving 21 top clubs.

The participating clubs qualify for the MSL by winning the various local leagues organised by the affiliated associations.

The teams then divided into groups and play each other once, with the top club from each group progressing to the two-leg semifinal stage.

Meanwhile, the MFA also stated that the planned introduction of an U-15 MSL would help bridge the gap between the Meghalaya Baby League and senior tournaments.