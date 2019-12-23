Assam keeps tab on ‘offensive’ social media posts

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is keeping a close watch on social networking sites with as many as 206 “offensive” posts identified over the past two weeks, of which 25 have been traced to places outside the state and country.

Addressing the media here on Monday evening, state minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said 28 cases have been registered in regard to uploads of posts inciting hatred and violence, while 10 persons have been arrested, of which five were released on bail and the rest sent to judicial custody.

“These people or their posts have no link with the ongoing democratic agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Twenty three persons uploading such posts were counselled and sent home after they along with their guardians were summoned to police stations. Fifty eight offensive posts have been deleted so far,” Sarma said.

The minister further said that three out of the 25 offensive posts originating from outside Assam and India have be traced to the United Arab Emirates. “We do not know who has generated the posts, for which investigation is on. But we will appeal to people not to upload such kind of posts on social media,” Sarma said.

He further said that in general, 393 people have been arrested against 244 cases related to the violence/vandalism and arson since the attack on Assam Secretariat and vandalism at Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

Rumour mongering

The minister also warned a “section to refrain from spreading rumours about Bangladeshi Hindus settling in tea garden areas”.

“The government has noticed that a section has been attempting to derail peace and harmony in tea garden areas by spreading false rumours. Our position is clear and that is, only the tea garden people and those from the state’s Adivasi community will be entitled to the additional land in the tea garden areas,” he said.

“So, “if such rumour mongering continues, we will be compelled to take strict action in due course. We appeal to them that they abstain from such activities,” Sarma said.