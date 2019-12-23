KSU calls Mooshahary a dalal of Centre

SHILLONG: The KSU said on Sunday that the stand of former Governor RS Mooshahary on ILP indicates that he is a dalal (middleman) of the Centre and the illegal immigrants to arrive and settle in the North East.

According to KSU, the former governor should have done his homework on the history of indigenous communities of Meghalaya and the North East before commenting on the negative impact of ILP.

Mooshahary had stated that the amended citizenship law will not have much impact in the North East region and that the Inner Line Permit is not needed in Meghalaya since most of the areas are already under the jurisdiction of the Sixth Schedule and asserted that ILP will affect the economic development.

In a statement issued here, the union expressed surprise at the statement of the former governor which, according to the KSU, revealed his lack of knowledge about the state and the indigenous communities.

The union reiterated its opposition to the CAA as it will allow Bangladeshi Hindus to settle in the state without any hassles.

The union also asserted that the cut-off year of 2014 is not acceptable as it approves the citizenship of migrants who illegally entered India. The union has time and again demanded that the cut-off year should be 1971.

Commenting on the Sixth Schedule, the union questioned the unabated influx asserting that Sixth Schedule which has been in existence since 1952 has not been able to tackle influx.

“To have ILP executed in our state does not mean that we will confine ourselves within huge walls but it means that we will defend ourselves with walls fitted with entry and exit gates to ensure nobody enters randomly”, the union said.

The KSU said the mainstream approach cannot be done away with but it should not lead to any compromise of tribal land, culture, tradition, system of governance and business.

According to the union, the interest of the tribal people should be safeguarded.

Sawkmie slams former guv

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie criticised Mooshahary for his stand that ILP will lead to isolation.

“Mooshahary is not from Shillong and he does not understand the ground situation”, Sawkmie said.

The Congress MLA asked Mooshahary to assess the ground situation first before making comments.