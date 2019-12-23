Union iterates ILP demand

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has reiterated that it will continue its demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) as the state is confronted with imminent threats posed by the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking at a public meeting held in Tyrsad, organised by the Tyrsad circle of the union, KSU president Lambok Marngar said they will not rest and continue their opposition to the amended citizenship law.

He informed that the union will travel to every nook and corner of the state to create public awareness on the need for ILP in the state.

He added that the onus to protect and preserve the culture and tradition, land and property would rest on the people if the Centre does not give in to the long-pending aspirations of the people.

Marngar went on to say that the union will watch the next move of the state government on how it pressurises the Centre over the ILP demand.

President of KSU Tyrsad circle Pynshai Rani said the people will have to be ready if their demands (ILP) were not met. He went on to say that as the wait for ILP continues, the union along with the people of Hynniewtrep will start a new ILP – Ia Lum Paitbah (gathering of people) – in every village and locality.

Rani said that people should be prepared to chase away illegal immigrants who settle within the boundaries of the state.

Meanwhile, KSU Sohiong circle also organised a public meeting at Sohiong market to oppose CAA and demand ILP from the Centre.

The union spoke about the threat from the CAA with the arrival of lakhs of Bangladeshis into Meghalaya asserting that the settlement of Bangladeshis will affect peace and harmony and will eventually impact the trade, business of the locals.

The public meeting ended with the burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NPP MP from Tura Agatha Sangma.