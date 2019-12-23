USTM inks MoU with NCSM for science promotion in North East

GUWAHATI: With its prime objective of creating a culture of science and technology through promotion of scientific temper mainly among children of the rural areas of the North East, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) here today.

The pact was inked by Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of USTM and Mr C K Das, Secretary, NCSM, Kolkata. NCSM is an autonomous scientific organization under Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Addressing the gathering in the MoU signing ceremony, C K Das said, “We are really glad to sign an agreement with a science and technology university because we believe that this will actually help in the spread of science among the children of the region. Our main objective is popularisation of science among all the children to create future scientists.”

He also said that there will be a North East level science convention in order to create awareness about science among the children.

Speaking on the occasion USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “Being a science and technology institution, it is our duty to take active steps for the promotion of science among the children and youth of the region. We hope that our collaboration with NCSM will help to create awareness and a competitive culture among the children in the area of science and technology.”

As per the MoU, both the institutions will jointly organise seminars, workshops, conferences, talent fests, and science exhibitions etc., to promote science among the students. Moreover, rallies and awareness campaigns would be organised to promote and inculcate science education. The two institutions will share resources for organising various activities and will jointly publish papers and journals, celebrate important occasions and jointly carry out outreach activities time to time.