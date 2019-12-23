White paper on govt investment in HPC mills demanded

GUWAHATI: The Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, Assam has demanded a white paper from the state government in regard to the “investment of Rs 4141 crore” in Hindustan Paper Corporation during 2014-15 to 2018.

The Union minister of heavy industries had disclosed in Parliament on July 9, 2019 that Rs 4141 crore was invested in the HPCL over the past four years, even as the JACRU claims that nothing has been done for revival of the two HPCL-owned mills during the period.

Production in Cachar Paper Mill has been suspended since October 20, 2015, while operations at Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad came to a halt on March 13, 2017.

“The commitments made by the Prime Minister and the state chief minister to revive the two mills under HPCL have been proved to be false. Despite repeated reminders and pleas, the mills have remained defunct for long and salaries have not been paid to the employees for the past three years. As many as 60 employees have lost their lives while several thousands have lost their jobs,” JACRU president, Manobendra Chakraborty, told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

“So now, we demand a white paper from the chief minster to disclose where the funds (Rs 4141crore) have been utilized or siphoned off,” Chakraborty said.

Currently, the two mills have about 1200 direct employees in its payrolls while several thousands more are indirectly engaged in the operations.

The JACRU president further appealed to the people and leadership of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement to include the demand for revival of the Nagaon and Cachar paper mills as part of the agitation keeping in mind the need for the government to address the unemployment problem of Northeast and push for economic development of the region.

“The people involved in the anti-CAA agitation also should not be swayed by the commitments being made by the government at present,” Chakraborty appealed, referring to the indifferent attitude of the Centre and state government towards revival of the mills despite repeated pleas over the years.

“JACRU supports all forms of movements to save the interest of Assam, its heritage, culture and economy,” he added.