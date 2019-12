SHILLONG: Manbhalang Kharkamni of Meghalaya State Kickboxing Association will lead the women Kickboxing team of NEHU to take part in the All India Inter University Games to be held in Andhra Pradesh University Visakhapatnam from December 28-30.

Belldona Pakyntein a well known International Kickboxer is the first to have brought medal for the NEHU Sports Cell in Women Section in the 2018 AIU Games.