Latiplang for floor test

SHILLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Latiplang Kharkongor has challenged the MDCs of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to have the floor test.

He took exception to the demands of the UDA asking him to resign from the post of CEM stating that he does not enjoy majority support.

Kharkongor is heading the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition in the KHADC.

Recently, two MDCs — Batskhem Ryntathiang and Grace Mary Kharpuri withdrew support to UDF and switched allegiance to the UDA. The numbers of the UDA increased to 16.

However, there were claims and counter claims of majority by both the UDA and UDF.

UDA has MDCs from UDP, NPP and Independents while UDF enjoys the support of Congress, rebel NPP and People’s Democratic Front (PDF).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said, “They (the UDA) should come to the floor of the House and they can show their strength of numbers there. They could push for a special session and then we can accept”.

Stating that the UDA has been making claims of getting the required numbers to form the Executive Committee (EC), he maintained that no one is aware of who is leaving or entering the respective coalitions.

Kharkongor quoted Rule 71 (1) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 which states that a motion expressing want of confidence in the Executive Committee or a motion disapproving the policy of the Executive Committee in regard to any particular matter may be made with the consent of the Chairman and subject to the restriction that the member making the motion shall present to the Secretary a written notice of the motion before the commencement of the sitting of the day.

Kharkongor went on to say that the KHADC is a constitutional body and will fight for its autonomy to ensure that there is no interference from the state government.

Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah said that things should be made clear on the floor of the House and only then it can be accepted.