Chris Hemsworth to take break to spend time with family

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family.

The 36-year-old Thor star, who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he just wants to live in the moment.

”I’m going to take some time off now – probably six to eight months – and just be at home. I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for Avengers: Endgame and it was the most intense three weeks. Hemsworth said during an appearance on Australian breakfast show Sunrise. (PTI)