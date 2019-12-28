Panel on edu scam to submit report by Jan 5

SHILLONG: The high level panel on education scam appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya will submit its report by January 5.

An official source said on Friday that the panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang held several meetings and the report will be submitted by January 5.

The court in its order on July 5 had asked the high level panel to probe the education scam case and dispose of the matter within six months.

The task of the three- member committee is to examine the alleged anomalies in ten centres where the recruitment for primary school teachers was conducted as irregularities were revealed in the report of the CBI.

As the matter has been pending, the court wanted the panel to make final recommendations to the state government so that corrective steps can be taken.

There were two CBI inquiries into the education scam.

Only five centres were examined by the CBI during its first investigation and the probe agency segregated both tainted and non tainted teachers who were appointed allegedly through unfair means in 2009.

Later in 2017, the court wanted the CBI to probe other centres besides the five.

According to sources, the second report of the CBI had also found irregularities in the recruitment process and hence the government wanted the high level committee to segregate tainted and non tainted teachers.

The court had made it clear that “if large scale manipulations or interference of public representative or any other person are found, the committee may recommend scrapping of whole selection process of the concerned centres”.