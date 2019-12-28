Sawkmie wants RSS chief to apologise for ‘Hindu’ remark

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress in the state has criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that all Indians are Hindus.

Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie on Friday said Bhagwat should apologise for his remark that all Indians are Hindus.

At a meeting of the RSS held in Hyderabad, Bhagwat had said, “The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu…In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society.”

According to Sawkmie, as the head of RSS which is part of the BJP-led government, Bhagwat should tender an apology.

“There are different communities living amicably in India and Bhagwat’s stand is unwarranted. He should say sorry”, Sawkmie added.