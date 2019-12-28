Will not allow CAA to destroy NE culture, languages: Rahul

GUWAHATI: Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the Northeast, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi took a few potshots at the BJP-led central government, alleging that the saffron party “has not understood the region, its history and people,” and “tried to destroy its diverse culture and languages by bringing the contentious legislation”.

Addressing a massive rally at the Khanapara playground here on Saturday afternoon, Gandhi said the Congress had taken a clear stand against CAA in Parliament, as the legislation is “detrimental” to the people of the Northeast.

“We had clearly said in Parliament that we are firmly against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Our stand is that the Northeast and its people should not be affected by the legislation,” he said.

He further went to say that the legislation went against the spirit of the Assam Accord 1985, (inked in the presence of his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi).

“The Assam Accord had laid the foundation of peace and prosperity in the state and it was the outcome of a united struggle. So the spirit of Assam Accord cannot be destroyed. We will not allow BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to attack the history, culture and language of Assam. Nagpur and RSS cannot run Assam. Only the people of Assam can run the state,” the Congress leader asserted.

Taking another jibe at the current dispensation, the Congress leader said that he had predicted in his speeches prior to the saffron party forming government in Assam that “there would be violence in Assam if the BJP came to power.”

“I am sad and concerned that my prediction has come true. Under BJP, Assam is again moving towards violence,” Gandhi said, referring to the violence during the anti-CAA agitation.

He further questioned the need (on the part of the administration) to shoot and kill people during the agitation. “The BJP does not want to hear the voice of the people,” Gandhi said.

He further said he would “meet and embrace the family members” of the youths killed in police firing here.

The Congress leader further said he was always with the people of Assam, both in good and bad times. “I have to say that your power is your unity, brotherhood and love. I cannot think of Assam moving forward through hatred and hostility.

Gandhi further slammed the Centre and the Prime Minister for being mum when the economy of the country has taken a hit and rate of unemployment grown. “The rate of unemployment has been the highest in 33 years. Demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax) have destroyed India and yet the Prime Minister is silent,” he said.