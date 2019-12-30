Clothes, winter wears distributed under ‘Morom’ initiative

GUWAHATI: The needy people of Sivasagar district in Assam are being largely benefitted by “Morom” (love), an initiative of the district administration under the mission ‘Soulful Sivasagar’.

The team members of mission “Soulful Sivasagar” on Monday distributed clothes and other essential items among the 32 mentally-challenged women inmates of the shelter home of Human Welfare Society in Nazira. Further, winter wears, woolen socks etc., were also distributed among the inmates of the old-age home located at Joysagar.

It may be noted that the initiative “Morom” was launched at Circuit House in Sivasagar on December 1, 2019 by the Deputy Commissioner Dr MS Lakshmi Priya.

The programme “Morom” has been receiving overwhelming response from the general people since the day of its launch. Under the initiative, people are generously contributing clothes, winter wears, shoes, books, copies and other essential items.

Witnessing the overwhelming and positive response towards the ‘Morom’ initiative, the Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the general public.