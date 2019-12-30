Coal trucks spotted in Jaintia Hills, cops deny fresh mining

SHILLONG: Pictures of suspected coal trucks at Sohshrieh and Kongong in East Jaintia Hills are flooding social media which once again raises questions if the illegal coal mining activities and transportation are still going on.

Sohshrieh is the same place where CSWO members Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma were assaulted by coal dealers and their supporters last year.

However, officials from the district police said that some challans for transportation of extracted coal have been issued recently and these trucks must be those. In addition, officials also said that cement companies import their coal from outside the state and the pictures may be of those trucks as well.

Stating that the police have a mechanism to check illegal mining and transportation of coal, officials added that they have a check gate at Sohshrieh besides another NGT gate exists at Umtyra.

Admitting that the district police currently has less manpower owing to the festive season, the official added that it is impossible for people to transport and mine coal in Sohshrieh.

Last month, the district police had seized close to 100 trucks while they were illegally transporting coal in the district.

Ever since the MDA government took charge, it has been cornered by the NGOs and Opposition parties for failing to control illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

In the last one year, hundreds of trucks have been seized from different parts of the state while trying to illegally transport coal.

Many coal-laden trucks were also seen in Mawryngkneng and parts of Ri Bhoi.