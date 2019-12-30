Congress leaders educate border residents on ill-effects of CAA

SHILLONG: A delegation of the State Congress, under its ‘Sacrifice for Christmas’ programme, visited inter-state border areas like Langpih and Rambrai to educate people about the ill-effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress leaders including Ampareen Lyngdoh, George Lyngdoh, Charles Pyngrope and Kimfa Marbaniang recently visited the border areas and held meetings with the local population to inform them about the negative ramifications CAA would have on the state and the region.

Marbaniang said that the response from the people was very good and they opposed the contentious Act.

He also said that the party would continue with the programme and visit other rural areas of the state and also border villages. In addition, the party is also contemplating to hold a dharna in the city in the first part of January to oppose CAA and members of the CLP are likely to participate in the protest.

The timing of the Congress programme assumes significance as the party has expressed concern over the delay in resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and the party fears that the disputed areas with Assam may turn into enclaves for refugees who will be coming to Assam after the implementation of the CAA.