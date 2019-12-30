UDP to contest GHADC polls

SHILLONG: The UDP will contest the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled in 2020.

UDP senior leader Bindo Lanong on Sunday asserted that the party is set to contest the election.

He, however, stated that the number of seats the party will contest will be decided by the different committees of the UDP after examining the situation.

Stating that the UDP is getting stronger in Garo Hills with two MLAs who are aligning with the party, he added that the results for UDP in the 2020 GHADC election will be better than previous occasions.

He also said that the UDP is constantly working to extend its base in Garo Hills as “UDP never sleeps and it is always alive”.