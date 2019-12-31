NESO urges Centre to enforce ILP in entire NE

SHILLONG: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) which is spearheading the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the region has asked central government to speed up the process of implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya and extending the same to the other states of the Northeast.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, NESO Chairman, Samuel Jyrwa said that ILP has been a long pending demand of the KSU and the people of Meghalaya since early eighties and they want central government to speed up the process of implementing ILP in Meghalaya and extend the same regulation all over the NE to save the indigenous people from unabated influx of foreigners from Bangladesh.

Expressing optimism that the centre will listen to the voice of the people, Jyrwa said that were many rumours doing the round that the centre may not grant the ILP and the organization wants the Union Government to come clear on its stand as far as implementing ILP in the state.

On the protest against CAA, Jyrwa said as the situation was changing. the NESO in consultation with other constituents had decided that the agitation against CAA would continue.

He said that though ILP was granted to few but they were hopeful that the concerted effort of the NE against CAA would be noticed by the Centre and the region would be fully exempted from the Act.

Meanwhile, on the petition filed in Supreme Court, Jyrwa said that the next hearing was on January 22 and they were hopeful to get justice.