Non-functioning ATMs

An advisory to any one travelling towards Khliehriat is that they should have enough cash in their pockets or else they would be facing a situation where ATMs aren’t working except for an irregular SBI ATM machine which functions in fits and starts. Such is the pathetic condition of banks between Lad Rymbai and Khliehriat that in the event of an emergency one would even find them closed at night and even during the day time. There was an ICICI ATM at Lad Rymbai which was closed for reasons best known to the bank and the only one is of SBI which closes as and when the branch is closed. At Khliehriat there are national banks and as well as a private bank of HDFC which has a functional ATM. The fact is none of the CGMs of these nationalised banks have taken keen interest to improve their services. They act as mere deposit collection centers and charge customers as and when they feel like. Perhaps the DC of Khliehriat should take note of this irresponsible behaviour of banks and ensure that they mend their ways and act responsibly towards their clientele – the general public.

The business of load shedding

Two weeks before Christmas and the hills in the western part of Meghalaya come alive with the beating of the drums. The little drummer boy is omnipresent here drumming away on the ‘Dama,’ a traditional drum made out of a hollowed log with animal skin on the two ends, though lately It’s noticed that the brass kettle drums, being more versatile and weighing less are becoming more popular. This is how the people here welcome and celebrate the harvest, the birthday of Christ, sol Invictus, the new year or simply have fun!

It is also at this time of the year that the lights shine brightest in the entire Garo Hills. Every town, every village, every hamlet in every house, every church, every street, every lane, every tree, every bush, simply everything is adorned with the festive lights. Blinking on and off or simply shining bright- bringing joy to every ones heart. I was there during this festival last year to witness all the grand merry making. I am here this year too. Only this time I noticed things a little differently-that all the pretty lights that have been put up EVERY where and EVERY night are actually powered by illegally hooking up to an electrical line that is conveniently present nearby.

So it does appear that the people in the other parts of the state are paying for the grand illumination of the Garo hills and it’s not just during this festival but on a daily basis. It started a debate in my small circle of friends. Some said that it was blatant thievery!! The more polite ones simply said that ‘they didn’t steal, they just took it!!’For whatever the reason we now begin to understand why (a) The power tariffs are so astronomical in the state (b) There’s an unofficial load shedding every morning, at least in Shillong for the last several days before Christmas and it continues till date.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year everyone

Blistering cold wave hits the homeless

Hats off to the Delhi Government for coming up with a range of facilities including blanket, geyser, mattress, pillow, tea and snacks to attract homeless people in the national capital to spend their nights in shelters instead of footpaths. People who were forced to sleep under the sky in the chilling winter have reasons to smile as the move has ensured a great relief to them. The Delhi government’ s humanitarian and philanthropic gesture at a time when homeless people are suffering from biting cold in the chilliest winter this time is indeed laudable and it deserves to be acknowledged. Also, people or organizations must reciprocate by pitching in to Delhi government’s initiative to warm the freezing homeless people.

Yes, human conscience has not been frozen and the milk of human compassion and kindness is flowing and our hearts are with these hapless people who are freezing to death due to severe cold during this winter. Elsewhere in the country, the condition is not better for the homeless or indigent people. Here too, governments concerned are to come up with some facilities to be provided to the homeless at least to tide over the chilly winter season.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has built the shelters and as many as 55 shelters are being run now. Winter rescue teams are deployed to rescue the homeless. Every night 30 to 40 people are being rescued and accommodated in the shelter. Nitesh Kumar, project Coordinator of SYPM said that DUSIB has launched night shelter Apps. “Anyone can capture the homeless sleeping on footpaths and upload the pictures on the App. This information will automatically be forwarded to the filed coordinator and rescue operations will begin soon after getting information,” he said.

A senior DUSIB official said that at present many shelters have been equipped with geysers and 24×7 electricity. Besides, TV sets have also been installed in the shelters for the entertainment of the residents.

Meanwhile, north India continued to reel under intense cold on Sunday as the Haryana government decided to close schools for two days. Reduced visibility due to dense fog affected the movement of flights and trains at several places. Delhi, which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, is likely to get some relief from intense cold wave as the wind direction is expected to change. The Meteorological Department has confirmed this. Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing severe cold days with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The fringes of the famous Dal Lake began to freeze as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar. Jammu region is under the grip of intense cold over the past one week with the sun remaining hidden behind the clouds. Season’s change is inevitable and we are used to it. But the extreme condition of weather, which makes life miserable, is fought with by the concerted effort of people. This is what we see in Delhi and elsewhere to make life cozy and comfortable of the less fortunate.

