Syiem slams Conrad, Prestone for not recognising CEM

SHILLONG: The chairman of KHADC, PN Syiem has criticised both the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for not recognising duly approved CEM Latiplang Kharkongor.

Quoting rules, Syiem said the government should respect the autonomy of the councils.

He said as per the council rule 22, sub rule 2, the result of the election of KHADC CEM should be sent to the Governor though the Deputy Commissioner and the role of the government in this regard is a convention.

To substantiate the autonomy of councils, he also referred to the office of profit issue under State and the Centre.

He said the offices of the CEM or MDCs in district councils do not come under the realm of office of profit issue considering the autonomy.

The chairman deplored that the government is considering KHADC as a corporation and not as an autonomous body.

He also wanted to know on what ground, the government is recommending administrator’s rule in KHADC.

Commenting on article 244 (2) and article 160 of the Constitution, he said the governor will act as per rules and regulations.

In councils in Assam, the governor has to consult the council of ministers and not in the case of Meghalaya, he said.