Dorbars have own NPR system: Hek

SHILLONG: As the process of updating National Population Register (NPR) is scheduled to begin in April 2020, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek has said that Meghalaya already has its own NPR for registering tenants with Dorbars.

Talking to media persons recently, Hek said that Meghalaya, since time immemorial, has had its own system of NPR where every tenant, who comes to stay in a locality, has to register himself with the Dorbar Shnong by providing all his details, documents and credentials.

“This is a beautiful system where everyone whether you are a tenant or you buy land in a locality, you have to share all your details with the Dorbar Shnong,” he said while adding that it is a good practice and government can generate NPR through the system.

It may be mentioned that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR). A “usual resident” is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for the National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of Census of India 2011.

The updation of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.