Garo groups launch anti-CAA agitation with mass rally

GUWAHATI: As the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement gains momentum across the Northeast, three frontline Garo organisations of Assam also kick-started their campaign against the contentious legislation from Santipur village under Chaygaon Assembly constituency in lower Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday.

The Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Women Council (GWC) and Garo Youth Council (GYC), Kamrup district jointly organised a mass demonstration, demanding scrapping of CAA.

Several thousands of people, comprising men and women, from the border areas took part in the rally, holding placards and shouting slogans against implementation of the legislation in the state.

The organisations also observed a minute’s silence as a tribute to the youths who lost their lives during the agitation

Addressing the rally, GNC, Kamrup district president, Anindra Marak appealed to the government to revoke the legislation as it posed a threat to the identity, language, land and culture of indigenous people of the Northeast region.

“The Centre cannot treat the region as a dumping ground for illegal immigrants and therefore should immediately withdraw CAA,” he asserted.

Reiterating the need to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit and also to introduce inner line permit in the state, Garo Youth Council’s chief adviser, Suneet P. Marak said the government should put a strong mechanism in place so that no one can enter and settle in the state illegally.

“Already, the state has borne the burden of migrants for 20 years and we would never accept 2014 as the cut-off year. It is about time that the government listens to the voice of the people,” he said.

He further appealed to the government to unconditionally release all those who have been arrested during the agitation against CAA.

Asked about the future course of agitation, Marak said protest rallies would be subsequently held at Hahim, Ukiam, Nadiapara and Malang areas of the district.

“Thereafter, we will stage rallies in Goalpara district. We cannot confirm the dates now but our agitation will continue till CAA is revoked,” he added.