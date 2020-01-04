2 juveniles among 6 held for minor’s rape in WJH

SHILLONG: West Jaintia Hills police have arrested six persons, including two juveniles, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on January 2.

West Jaintia Hills Police said that on January 2, the I/C of Eight Mile Traffic Cell received an FIR to the effect that the 16-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by a group of seven persons hailing from the same village.

The victim was returning from a community feast when the accused accosted her and offered her company.

Subsequently, they attacked the girl.

Accordingly, a cognizable case was registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act for investigation and the minor girl was immediately taken to Ialong Civil Hospital for medical examination and treatment by one of the female officers along with the family members of the victim.

Further, in the interest of the victim, information has also been communicated to the Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Shillong, and Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Jowai for counseling, rehabilitation and other support services.

Simultaneously, five police teams were also formed which were led by D Moksha, DSP (Traffic) for effecting arrest of the named accused. Subsequently, four accused persons — Ribah Phawa (31), Libim Phawa (20), Mehi Dkhar (22) and Kermiki Shylla (18) — and two juveniles, who were also involved in the case, were arrested and forwarded to the concerned court on Friday.

However, one more accused person is still absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

The adult accused persons have been forwarded to judicial custody while the two minors were sent to observation home.